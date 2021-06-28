Toronto's mayor holds COVID-19 update after city hits new record for single-day vaccinations
Redcord-breaking 27,000 vaccined administered at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday
City officials are set to hold a COVID-19 vaccine update at 10 a.m. CBC News will carry the news conference live above.
Hundreds of volunteers administered nearly 27,000 COVID-19 vaccines at a mass clinic at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, in what the city is calling a new North American record.
Mayor John Tory was among the 26,771 people who received a vaccine at the "Our Winning Shot" event at the home arena of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.
The city said it broke the previous record at about 8 p.m., when 17,004 doses had been administered. Texas held that record with 17,003 shots administered at a drive-thru clinic on April 30.
The clinic ran into the late evening and offered walk-in appointments for the last several hours.
Adults were given the Moderna vaccine, while adolescents aged 12-17 were given Pfizer.
City operating 36 vaccine clinics today
Toronto has administered more than 3.3 million vaccine doses since the start of the immunization campaign.
Today, the city and its health-care partners are operating a total of 36 vaccine clinics.
This comes at Toronto officials are set to hold a COVID-19 update live at 10 a.m. Monday.
