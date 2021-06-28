City officials are set to hold a COVID-19 vaccine update at 10 a.m. CBC News will carry the news conference live above.

Hundreds of volunteers administered nearly 27,000 COVID-19 vaccines at a mass clinic at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, in what the city is calling a new North American record.

Mayor John Tory was among the 26,771 people who received a vaccine at the "Our Winning Shot" event at the home arena of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

The city said it broke the previous record at about 8 p.m., when 17,004 doses had been administered. Texas held that record with 17,003 shots administered at a drive-thru clinic on April 30.

The clinic ran into the late evening and offered walk-in appointments for the last several hours.

That's a wrap on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoVaccineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoVaccineDay</a>!<br><br>Tally of doses administered: 26,771<br><br>Big thank you to everyone on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamToronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamToronto</a> for bringing today together and the 26,771 people who came out to get their shot. <a href="https://t.co/l4EAYSKTvU">pic.twitter.com/l4EAYSKTvU</a> —@JohnTory

Adults were given the Moderna vaccine, while adolescents aged 12-17 were given Pfizer.

WATCH | Toronto holds record-breaking COVID-19 vaccine clinic:

Toronto breaks record for COVID-19 vaccinations The National 1:46 Toronto broke the North American record for delivering the most COVID-19 vaccinations at a single site in a single day. Roughly 25,0000 people went to Scotiabank Arena to roll up their sleeves and push the city over the top. 1:46

City operating 36 vaccine clinics today

Toronto has administered more than 3.3 million vaccine doses since the start of the immunization campaign.

Today, the city and its health-care partners are operating a total of 36 vaccine clinics.

This comes at Toronto officials are set to hold a COVID-19 update live at 10 a.m. Monday.

You can watch that live in the player at the top of this story.