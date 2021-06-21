Scotiabank Arena to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic with 10,000-plus doses available

Scotiabank Arena will be converted into a COVID-19 immunization clinic next Sunday as Toronto tries to set a one-day record for vaccinations in Ontario, the city said Monday.

City officials said that the sprawling pop-up clinic will have 10,000 or more doses on hand on June 27. The majority of the shots available will be the Moderna vaccine, with doses of Pfizer reserved for residents aged 12 through 17.

Though both mRNA vaccines function similarly, Pfizer is the only one currently approved by Health Canada for use in adolescents.

As of 8 a.m. today, anyone 12 and older who needs a first dose can book one at the clinic. Meanwhile, second dose appointments will be available to those who got a shot of Pfizer or Moderna before May 9, or AstraZeneca on or before May 1.

Then, on Wednesday, people who received a first shot of an mRNA vaccine before May 30 will also be eligible to secure a spot at the clinic.

The availability of second doses at the clinic aligns with an accelerated vaccination schedule announced by the provincial government last week.

You can try to book an appointment through the city by clicking here or by calling the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, is not currently being used for any major events. The Raptors played games from Florida this season and failed to make the post-season, the Leafs were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs and indoor concerts are still now allowed in Ontario.

As of yesterday, some 2,991,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Toronto, the city said in a news release, while more than 25 per cent of residents have had both shots.