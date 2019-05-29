Raptors Finals appearance puts damper on concert-goers' plans
Juggling event schedules at the Scotiabank Arena can be like 'a game of tetris,' organizers say
The Toronto Raptors' first appearance in the NBA Finals is a cause for celebration for many Canadians, but it also has put a damper on plans for some concert-goers.
The decision left many fans turning to social media to vent their frustration, but Melissa Bubb-Clarke, vice president of music and live events at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says sports colliding with concerts is a "fairly common occurrence" in the live entertainment industry as arenas juggle their busy schedules.
Scotiabank Arena, formerly the Air Canada Centre, hosts roughly 220 annual events, including Toronto Maple Leafs hockey games and the Raptors. There's also a steady flow of concerts by some of the world's most popular performers.
But the world of sports and music entertainment don't always mix, partly because they work on different timelines.
Concerts are often booked six to 18 months in advance, Bubb-Clarke said, meaning that organizers end up having to "work diligently to move things around" if a local sports team makes a deep playoff run.
"There's conditions in those contracts and there's certainly collaboration with those artists," she said.
"It's communicated to them well in advance that [the] timeframe needs to be nimble."
Bubb-Clarke says cancelling any concert is a last resort. Her team of three planners work closely with organizers at the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League to ensure most events don't collide.
Even then, it's hard to predict exactly what will happen.
In the case of Twenty One Pilots' gig that was booked for Wednesday, the day before Game 1, the NBA required access to the Scotiabank Arena to begin preparations for the Thursday night contest.
Underwood's show on June 9 would have clashed with the potential fifth game in the seven-game series set for June 10.
Corey Hart was forced to move the date of his Montreal hometown farewell show in 2014 when plans ran against a possible Game 7 in the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Bell Centre. Turns out he didn't need to — the Montreal Canadiens lost the series to the New York Rangers in Game 6.
At Scotiabank Arena, the runway for the NBA Finals is clear at this point, with the exception of one major event.
Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to appear at the venue on June 14 with her "Your Path Made Clear" speaking engagement. While her event doesn't directly conflict with an NBA Finals date, it's possible the Raptors could need the venue for Game 7 two days later.
Bubb-Clarke is cautious not to make any firm commitments as to whether the media mogul's show will go ahead.
"All I can tell you right now is presently Oprah is unaffected," she said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.