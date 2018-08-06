Elderly man on mobility scooter seriously injured after being struck by car in Scarborough
A man in his 80s was seriously injured after being struck by a car Monday morning while riding on a mobility scooter, paramedics say.
The man was hit near the intersection of Claremore Avenue and Craiglee Drive
Emergency services responded to a call that came in around 9:15 a.m. The incident occurred near the intersection of Claremore Avenue and Craiglee Drive in Scarborough.
The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.