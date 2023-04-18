Here's where Toronto's mayoral candidates stand on Doug Ford's Ontario Place plans

The future of two Toronto tourism destinations have become hot campaign issues for the large field of candidates vying to be the city's next mayor.

The debate around the future of Ontario Place collided with plans for the Ontario Science Centre Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford said the province will bring both together on the same site on Toronto's waterfront.

A number of candidates running in the city's mayoral byelection rejected the idea, saying the Science Centre should instead remain in the east end. Here's where some of those candidates stand:

Olivia Chow, former Toronto city councillor, MP and wife of the late federal NDP leader Jack Layton, announcede she'll run in the Toronto mayoral race on April 17. (Heather Waldron/CBC)

Olivia Chow

The former NDP MP who just jumped into the campaign Monday , called on Ford to halt his plan to move the Science Centre.

"Ripping the Ontario Science Centre out of the Flemingdon and Thorncliffe neighbourhoods is the wrong choice," she said in a statement.

"It is a precious space for local kids to gather, play and explore, and for parents to share the wonders of the world with their children. It is also a source of good local jobs in a community that is often left out of economic opportunity."

Chow is urging more consultation with the community on the future of the space.

Scarborough-Guildwood Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter at Queen and John Street. She is running for mayor of Toronto in the 2023 by-election. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Mitzie Hunter

Hunter said that a vote for her is a vote to keep the Ontario Science Centre in its current location.

The Scarborough MP said not every tourist attraction in the city needs to be downtown. If elected, she said she'd keep the Science Centre in its current location and build housing on its parking lot.

With the Eglinton Crosstown and the Ontario Line both coming soon, the Flemingdon and Thorncliffe neighbourhoods will have access to mass transit they've needed for years.

"So at a time when we are about to solve one of the things that has been inhibiting the growth of the Science Centre, we're now taking it away," she said. "And I think that's really disappointing."

City Councillor Josh Matlow opposes the Ford government's plan to move the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. (CBC)

Josh Matlow

City Councillor Josh Matlow questioned why the Ontario Science Centre had to move at all and said he'd push back against the plan if elected.

"As mayor, I'm not going to be taking a go-along-to-get-along approach with Premier Ford," he said.

Earlier this month, Matlow said he opposes Ford's plan to build a spa and underground parking at Ontario Place, and would also fight that plan if he's elected mayor.

Mayor candidate and former city councillor Ana Bailão supports moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Ana Bailão

Former deputy mayor Ana Bailão pitched moving the Science Centre to Ontario Place last week to unlock the land to build 5,000 new homes, 1,500 of which would be affordable housing. But she said Tuesday the community needs to be consulted and the current Science Centre building needs to be maintained as a community hub.

Bailão called on the province to guarantee the Science Centre building will be preserved and used to serve the community. Ford said Tuesday Ontario plans to demolish the structure.

"I have always believed we need to be building housing near transit, and bring services to residents," Bailão said in a statement. "We need to be working with local communities to meet their needs."

Mark Saunders

The city's former police chief slammed the other candidates, who he says want to make the byelection a "referendum" on Ontario Place. The vote should be about public safety, he said.

But the former special advisor to Premier Ford on the future of Ontario Place said he supports making the space a tourist destination 12 months a year.

"We need year-round economic drivers and activity at Ontario Place," he said.

Anthony Perruzza

The city councillor says the city should hold wide consultations on the future of the Ontario Science Centre. But there are advantages to keeping it in its current location, he points out.

"Right now, it's easy to get to the Ontario Science Centre from Scarborough and North York," he said in a statement.

"Not all venues have to be downtown. What will the suburbs get in return?""

Anthony Furey

The former journalist said Ford's decision to move the Science Centre to "stinks to high heaven".

He called it a backroom deal done without meaningful public consultation.

Furey said if he's elected, he won't allow the plan to move ahead "until robust public consultation happens."

You can find the full list of Toronto mayoral candidates on the city's website.