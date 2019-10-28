Ontario Science Centre warns of data breach

The Ontario Science Centre is warning newsletter subscribers of a data breach in which someone made a copy of emails and names without authorization.

In a notice sent to subscribers Monday, the science centre said the breach affects subscribers for e-newsletters, as well as participants in camp programs, birthday parties and invitations for events like previews to donors.

The centre says it uses a third-party service provider called Campaigner to send out information — and on Aug. 16, Campaigner said someone made a copy of the centre's subscriber emails and names without authorization.

"No other personal identification, financial information or passwords were accessed," the notice reads.

The science centre says a Campaigner investigation revealed a former employee's credentials were used from July 23 to Aug. 2 to access and download the information in their client account.

"Upon learning of the breach, Campaigner immediately discontinued use of the credentials and implemented further measures to prevent a similar issue happening in the future. Campaigner also notified law enforcement and are assisting the authorities in finding the perpetrator," according to the notice.

"The Ontario Science Centre is reviewing its own processes to minimize the potential for a similar situation taking place in the future."

Campaigner could not immediately be reached for comment.

The science centre says it has reported the issue to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.