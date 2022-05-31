Teens face charges in 2 separate pellet gun shootings at Toronto schools

Three teenagers are facing charges after separate pellet gun shootings at two schools in Toronto.

In the first incident, Toronto police were called to a school in the city's west end at 12:45 p.m. on Monday after a 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot with a pellet gun.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with weapons dangerous.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on that day, police were called to a second school, also in west Toronto, after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and arm with a pellet gun on school property.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police found two teenage boys with pellet guns a short distance away.

A 15-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous, while a 17-year-old was charged with weapons dangerous.

The shootings are being investigated separately, and officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Police are also reminding people who own pellet or BB guns to use them in a safe and legal manner.