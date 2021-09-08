What are the conditions like at your Toronto school?

The Toronto District School Board's repair backlog is nearing $4 billion, creating maintenance issues across the city that will need to be dealt with in the coming years.

Other local boards with aging schools are also facing similar hurdles.

CBC Toronto will be looking into this issue in the coming weeks, but needs your help. What are the conditions like at your local school, and how do you think decision-makers should be dealing with the situation? Let us know in the Google form below and a journalist from our newsroom may follow-up.