What are the conditions like at your Toronto school?

And how should Toronto's school system deal with the problem of multi-billion dollar repair backlogs. If you're a student, parent, teacher or just a concerned citizen, we want to hear from you.

The Toronto District School Board's repair backlog is now $3.7B

Toronto District School Board staff give a tour of Highland Heights Junior Public School on Aug. 10, 2021 as families prepare to return to in-class learning in the fall. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Toronto District School Board's repair backlog is nearing $4 billion, creating maintenance issues across the city that will need to be dealt with in the coming years.

Other local boards with aging schools are also facing similar hurdles.

CBC Toronto will be looking into this issue in the coming weeks, but needs your help. What are the conditions like at your local school, and how do you think decision-makers should be dealing with the situation? Let us know in the Google form below and a journalist from our newsroom may follow-up. 

