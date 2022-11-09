School photographer charged after alleged sex assaults in Newmarket

A 30-year-old Barrie, Ont. man is facing sex assault charges after two separate victims came forward to report assaults in Newmarket, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers began an investigation after a female victim reported being sexually assaulted back in September. The incident happened when the victim was getting her school picture taken, police say.

Then during the investigation, a second victim from the same school reported a sexual assault by the same man.

The accused was arrested on Nov. 2 and is now facing charges of two counts of sexual assault, as well as sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and sexual exploitation.