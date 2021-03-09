Toronto Catholic elementary school closed after COVID-19 outbreak
St. Francis Xavier elementary school has 11 active COVID-19 cases
A Toronto Catholic elementary school with 11 COVID-19 cases has been temporarily shut down on the recommendation of public health officials.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board says St. Francis Xavier school will be "temporarily dismissed" until further notice due to an "ongoing COVID-19 investigation."
The city's public health unit says it recommended the closure and will keep the community informed when a reopening date has been set.
The board's website lists 11 active cases at the school, with the first infection confirmed late last month and the most recent over the weekend.
No details have been provided as to whether those cases involve any of the more contagious variants of the virus.
The latest provincial data shows 734 of Ontario's more than 4,800 schools are reporting at least one case of COVID-19, and 30 schools are currently closed due to outbreaks.
As of Tuesday, the City of Toronto has administered 206,922 vaccine doses.
