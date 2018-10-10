No children injured in school bus crash with truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

No children were injured when a school bus crashed into a commercial vehicle and rolled onto its side in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Wednesday, police say.

"No kids in the bus!" Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division, said in a tweet.

The crash occurred at Highway 48 and Stouffville Road after 8 a.m.

Police have closed the intersection as police investigate the crash, Schmidt said.

The school bus was driving northbound on Highway 48 when it tried to turn left in front of an oncoming truck, colliding with it, he explained.

Police allege the school bus driver is at fault. No charges have been laid yet.