What you need to know about school closures, bus cancellations as snow storm slams GTA
CBC Toronto will update a running list of closures, cancellations throughout the morning
A winter storm forecast to dump up to 35 centimetres of snow in some parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Monday has already prompted some school boards to close facilities and cancel buses.
Here is a running list of closures announced thus far:
Toronto and Toronto Catholic district school boards: All transportation cancelled and all schools and board centres closed. Students in both boards are expected to attend class virtually.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools and facilities closed and student transportation cancelled. Classes will move to remote learning.
York Region District School Board: All transportation cancelled and all schools and board centres closed. Students will "be provided with asynchronous learning activities for the day," according to the board.
Halton District and Halton Catholic district school boards: All transportation cancelled, as well as both in-person and virtual classes. Schools and board administrative buildings are closed.
More to come.
