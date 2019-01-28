Peel school boards cancel most buses over bad weather

As the GTA hunkers down for a major snowfall Monday, the Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board have opted to cancel most of their school bus routes.

Schools and board offices, meanwhile, remain open.

All Peel District School Board buses are cancelled. The Catholic board has cancelled most of its buses, with the exception of buses to three Orangeville schools.

UPDATE: DPCDSB buses to St. Andrew, St. Benedict and St. Peter in Orangeville ARE RUNNING TODAY. All other buses are cancelled. All schools ARE OPEN. Our apologies for the earlier erroneous message. —@DPCDSBSchools

Activities that require busing have also been cancelled.

So far, no other cancellations in Toronto, York or Halton school boards have been reported.

The GTA region is expecting to be hit with between 10 and 15 cm of snow over the course of Monday.