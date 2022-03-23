What you need to know about school closures, bus cancellations in the GTA on Wednesday

A special weather statement advising of the risk of freezing rain has prompted some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area to close facilities and cancel transportation services on Wednesday.

Here is a running list of cancellations announced thus far:

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled and classes are cancelled in Zone 3, Caledon. Schools remain open for students and staff for in-person learning.

York Region and York Region Catholic district school boards: All transportation is cancelled and all schools are closed.

Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards: All schools remain open but buses are cancelled in Zone 3: Acton and Georgetown.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools remain open but buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in Zone 3 are cancelled today.