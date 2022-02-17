What you need to know about school closures, bus cancellations on Thursday
Some schools boards cancelled classes, buses as 15 cm to 25 cm of snow expected to fall
Some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have decided to close facilities and cancel buses as the region is under a snowfall warning, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall in some areas on Thursday.
Here is a running list of closures announced thus far:
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled and classes are cancelled in Zone 3, Caledon. Students are expected to participate in asynchronous learning today.
York Region and York Region Catholic district school boards: All transportation cancelled and all schools and board centres closed.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools and facilities in Caledon and Dufferin County are closed and buses are cancelled. Classes will move to remote learning.
Durham and Durham Catholic district school boards: Buses are cancelled in all zones except for Zone 4. Secondary schools in the zones 1, 2 and 3 are closed but classes will transition to remote learning. All elementary schools remain open.