Motorcyclist dead after collision with dump truck near Schomberg, Ont.

York police continue to investigate the cause of a crash involving a motorcycle and dump truck near Schomberg, Ont.

Police were called to the collision on Highway 27 near 17th Sideroad just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A male motorcyclist in his 50s was pronounced at the scene, said police.

Police are not releasing any more details on the victim until his family has been notified.

The Major Collision Unit is investigating the collision but police have since cleared the scene.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.