Police release more details about stolen SUV used in Schomberg drive-by shooting

An SUV that was used in a drive-by shooting in Schomberg earlier this year where a man who was walking his dog was shot at 13 times was originally stolen in Toronto, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said two people were in the Lexus RX-350 on Feb. 12 when multiple gunshots were fired at the man on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street, in the village about 45 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police said the man who was shot had gestured at a speeding vehicle. He was originally rushed to hospital in critical condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable, police say.

Investigators said Thursday that the vehicle was a white, 2021 Lexus RX-350 model with Ontario licence plate CXAK183. The SUV was originally reported stolen in Toronto, police say, though investigators did not provide any other details about that theft.

Police have also released new security camera video of the SUV:

"Recovering the vehicle would be of great assistance to this investigation," the news release reads.

"Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and to immediately contact investigators with any information about its location."