GTA doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexual assault

Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say.

Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation.

The investigation into Ateyah started in August 2020, when two women, one 49 and the other 28, told police he had sexually assaulted them during visits to their medical clinic, according to police.

Police found that between 2008 and 2017, the women had been sexually assaulted during appointments at the Schomberg Medical Centre, police say.

More victims came forward after the initial investigation and Ateyah was charged, according to police.

In addition to his sentence, Ateyah was ordered to submit a DNA sample to the National DNA Data Bank.