Defence's alternate suspect expected to testify today at Kalen Schlatter murder trial

A man who the defence is expected to cast as an alternate suspect is set to testify Thursday at Kalen Schlatter's first-degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey.

The man's testimony marks one of the final witnesses Schlatter's defence team will call, as the trial heads towards its conclusion after over five weeks of testimony.

The Crown alleges Schlatter sexually assaulted and then strangled Richey before leaving her body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in the city's gay village in 2017.

Schlatter, 23, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the 22-year-old woman's death.

Court has heard Schlatter's semen was found on Richey's pants and his saliva was on the inside of her bra.

The jury has also seen security camera footage of Schlatter and Richey together in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

That includes video showing the pair walking up a driveway to the outdoor stairwell where her body was later discovered at 582 Church St., before Schlatter emerges alone about 45 minutes later, heading back the way they came.

Schlatter told the jury that he didn't kill Richey when he testified earlier this week.

"She was alive when I left her," he said.

Assisstant Crown attorney Bev Richards hammered Schlatter with questions throughout her cross-examination, and accused him of lying throughout his testimony.

Richards said that Schlatter "can't get his story straight" because Richey had actually been "strangled to death at the bottom of the stairwell.

"You knew very well what you had done, and you left her there," Richards said.

Testimony is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

