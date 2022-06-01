Man dead after crashing into pole in Toronto's east end

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Toronto's east end Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police reported the incident around 12:30 p.m., and said it happened in the area of Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

Police said a vehicle had hit a pole and that the driver was trapped.

Toronto EMS told CBC News that the man who was driving was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Police advised drivers to expect delays at the intersection and to use an alternate route.