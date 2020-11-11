29 residents dead since Oct. 2 COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

A Scarborough long-term care home is reporting 92 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in its latest outbreak, with 29 dead so far.

So far, 32 residents have recovered from the outbreak at Kennedy Lodge Long-Term Care Home, which began on Oct. 2. There are 30 active cases among residents as of Wednesday, Revera, the company that operates the home, said in a statement.

"The team at Kennedy Lodge offers its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the residents who passed away during the pandemic," the company said.

Toronto Public Health has also confirmed 35 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, of which 17 cases have resolved. The remaining staff members at home in self-isolation, Revera said.

All residents in the home have been asked to self-isolate, the home says. However, individual recreation activities continue "to maintain stimulation and social engagement."

Staff are screened at the start and end of their shifts and are required to wear appropriate mask and eye protection inside the home.

The company also says Toronto Public Health and the Scarborough Health Network (SHN) have worked closely with it to help manage to outbreak.

"SHN has helped us with enhanced cleaning at Kennedy Lodge and is supporting our infection control and PPE education," Revera said.

"Their support is very much appreciated."