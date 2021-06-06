Scarborough woman who went missing in Papineau Lake found dead

A Scarborough woman who went missing in Papineau Lake on Saturday evening has been found dead.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the lake in the municipality of Hastings Highlands just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, they said in a news release on Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman had reportedly fallen off a floating device while in the water and did not make it back to shore.

Emergency crews conducted a search of the area which resumed on Sunday with help from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

OPP said the woman's body was found just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A post-mortem has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected, OPP said.