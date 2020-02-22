Man in custody after woman killed following reports of shooting in Scarborough

A man is in custody after a woman was killed following reports of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of the Sheppard Avenue and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were called to the scene initially for reports of a shooting.

"I can't confirm that she was shot," Brister said on Saturday.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Initially on Friday night, police said the victim was a male, but on Saturday, police said the victim was a female.

Next of kin is being notified.

Police have not released the woman's name or age.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.