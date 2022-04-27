2nd teen arrested after stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre

Two teen boys, ages 14 and 16, have been arrested and face multiple charges after a stabbing inside Scarborough Town Centre mall left two men with stab wounds Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Police were called about a fight inside Scarborough Town Centre, near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, at around 6:30 p.m.

That's where they say two men, ages 19 and 20, suffered stab wounds. Police earlier indicated three people were hurt but later clarified there were two victims. Both were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Two teen boys fled the scene and were arrested shortly after, police said.

The 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

A 16-year-old boy faces six charges: two counts of failure to comply with probation order, use of imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, threaten bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.

Both were scheduled to appear at Toronto East Court Wednesday morning.