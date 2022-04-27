Three men have been seriously injured in a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre mall on Tuesday night, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. about a possible fight involving several people at the mall, which is near McCowan and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been injured. Toronto paramedics took them to hospital in serious condition.

There's no word on a suspect or suspects.

Police did not say where in the mall the stabbing happened.