New Scarborough street named after Jamaican-Canadian businessman B. Denham Jolly

Scarborough now has a new street named after B. Denham Jolly, a pioneering broadcaster and iconic leader in Toronto's Caribbean-Canadian community.

On Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson were joined by nearly 100 guests to unveil a sign officially declaring the naming of Jolly Way.

"Denham Jolly is a legend in our city," Thompson said at the unveiling.

"His achievements in business alone are noteworthy, but they are dwarfed by his contributions to diversity, culture and social justice in our city."

Thompson said the new street will serve as a lasting, public reminder of Jolly's "outstanding legacy."

It was my pleasure to join Mr. B. Denham Jolly this afternoon for a street dedication in his name. Mr. Jolly’s legacy as an award-winning businessman, recognized philanthropist, successful entrepreneur, publisher, author and civil rights activist, will live on through Jolly Way. <a href="https://t.co/TaII8fKENR">pic.twitter.com/TaII8fKENR</a> —@JohnTory

Jolly is also a philanthropist, entrepreneur, publisher, author and human rights activist.

Jolly Way is located in a new subdivision near the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road.