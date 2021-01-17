Man wanted in connection with fatal stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the city's first homicide of the year and are asking for the public's help.

Police say a 25-year-old American man, Mohamed Jeylani, of Minnesota, was stabbed to death in Scarborough on Jan. 13.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police say they found Jeylani suffering from a traumatic injury and he was pronounced dead in hospital soon after.

On Sunday, police identified 24-year-old Guled Mohamad as a suspect and released a photo of the Toronto man.

He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say Mohamad is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public not to approach him if he's seen, and to contact the authorities instead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).