Victim in fatal Scarborough stabbing ID'd as 25-year-old Minnesota man

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday as 25-year-old Minnesota man Mohamed Jeylani.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at about 5:10 p.m.

Police say Jeylani was found at the scene suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead in hospital soon after.

In a news release Thursday, police describe the suspect in the shooting as a Black man about 5'11" approximately 20-25 years old with a thin build.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and light-coloured pants at the time of the stabbing.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Jeylani's death marks Toronto's first homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).