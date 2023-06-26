Male dead after stabbing in Scarborough

A male has died after a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Police said they went to Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving reports that a male had been located in the area with a stab wound.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital via an emergency run.

The victim was pronounced dead at hospital.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Police said no suspect description is available at this time. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.