Police identify victim, issue arrest warrant for suspect in fatal Scarborough stabbing

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Sathiskumar "Ryan" Rajaratnam, 34, in connection with the stabbing death of Leon Tyrell in Scarborough on Saturday.

Leon Tyrell, 38, was fatally stabbed inside the lobby of an apartment building

Leon Tyrell, 38, was fatally stabbed inside the lobby of an apartment building in Scarborough on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have released the names of both the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened in Scarborough over the weekend.

Leon Tyrell, 38, was stabbed inside the lobby of an apartment building on Glen Everest Road shortly before noon on Saturday, according to police. Tyrell, who was from Toronto, died in hospital shortly after.

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Sathiskumar "Ryan" Rajaratnam, 34, in connection with the case. Rajaratnam is wanted for second-degree murder, police said.

He is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, 180 pounds with a thin build and dark hair shaved on the sides. He has brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and shoulders, according to police.

Rajaratnam should be considered armed and dangerous and any member of the public who sees him should not approach him, but call 911, police said. 

Toronto police are looking for Sathiskumar "Ryan" Rajaratnam. He is wanted for second-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service handout)
