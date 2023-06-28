Nigerian student identified as victim in Scarborough stabbing

The victim of a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday evening has been identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, a student from Nigeria, Toronto police say.

Police said they received a call for a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area just after 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in a parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a man with signs of trauma. He was transported to hospital where he died.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the suspect is a man with medium-length dark hair. He was wearing a light-coloured tank-top, pants and shoes. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-coloured sedan travelling south on Brimley Road from Eglinton Avenue East, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.