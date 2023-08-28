The Scarborough Southwest city byelection: Your guide to getting involved

Torontonians living in Scarborough Southwest get to vote yet again in a few months, this time in a city byelection.

Council voted in favour of a byelection — set for Nov. 30 — following what basically amounted to political dominoes.

First, Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter resigned from her provincial seat to enter the Toronto mayoral byelection, where she finished sixth.

Longtime Coun. Gary Crawford then resigned to run for the Ontario PC party in a bid to replace Hunter, but lost to Liberal Andrea Hazell. You can read more about that vote here.

On Monday, the city released the timeline for replacing Crawford.

But first, here's why this byelection matters: While Scarborough Southwest residents have their fair share of local concerns (whether it be transit and transportation, housing or perhaps even snow-clearing) the election will also affect the balance of power on city council.

Olivia Chow became mayor in part by winning some parts of Scarborough that progressives hadn't in the past. Now, she'll see if the ward elects a progressive candidate or someone more aligned with Crawford, who served as former mayor John Tory's budget chief for years.

For now, it's too soon to speculate as the nomination window isn't even open yet. Check back on this story in the coming weeks for more.

Here are the key dates for those looking to get involved in this local vote:

Nominations open on Sept. 7

The nomination window closes on Oct. 16

Once the candidate list is set voters will have some time to research the would-be candidates. The key voting dates are:

One weekend of advance voting on Nov. 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day is set for Nov. 30 with voting open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city said in a news release there will also be a vote by mail option, with details on that coming in September.

If you're looking for more in depth information, head to this part of the City of Toronto's website.

