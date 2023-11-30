Polls open in Scarborough Southwest city byelection

Voters in Scarborough Southwest are heading to the polls Thursday to choose the ward's new city councillor.

Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and residents can use the city's MyVote website to find out where they can vote.

Twenty-three candidates are on the ballot to replace former budget chief Gary Crawford. You can find the full list at the bottom of this story.

Crawford, elected four times to city hall and a close political ally of former mayor John Tory, resigned his seat to run under the Progressive Conservative banner in July's provincial byelection in neighbouring Scarborough-Guildwood.

In the lead up to Thursday's vote, Scarborough Southwest residents told CBC Toronto they are focused on a wide range of issues, including transit, housing, jobs, and the cost of living.

Ron Parkinson, one of the founders of Scarborough United Neighbourhoods — a non-partisan group established earlier this year, in part to help voters navigate the byelection — said many people in the ward are struggling.

"There's not just one issue," he said. "With inflation and COVID, people have lost their jobs. The food banks are busy, as you know, and in Scarborough Southwest, it's really affected everybody."

"We need more social services," he added. "They're cutting back all the time. And this is a time when [Scarborough needs] these services.... So our next counselor has got a bar that has to go pretty high."

Some 4,374 people in the ward cast a ballot during the advanced voting period last weekend, according to the city.

To vote Thursday, you must be:

A Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years old.

A resident of Ward 20 (Scarborough Southwest), or a non-resident who owns or rents a property in the ward.

Not prohibited to vote under any law.

According to Toronto Elections, to vote you will need to show identification with your name and qualifying address.

Remember, you can only vote once — no matter how many properties you own in the ward.

Who's running?

Here is the full list of 23 candidates vying for the Scarborough Southwest council seat:

Malik Ahmad.

Corey David.

Malika Ghous.

Thomas Hall.

Peter Handjis.

Jessica Hines.

Marzia Hoque.

Alamgir Hussain.

Anthony Internicola.

Syed Jaffery.

Naser Kaid.

Parthi Kandavel.

Walayat Khan.

Angus MacKenzie.

MD Abdullah Al Mamun.

Suman Roy.

Kevin Rupasinghe.

Sudip Shome.

Anna Sidiropoulos.

Sandeep Srivastava.

Trevor Sutton.

Reginald Tull.

Manny Zanders.

If you're looking for more in depth information, head to this part of the City of Toronto's website.