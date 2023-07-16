Content
Toronto

3 injured in Scarborough shooting

Three people have been injured following a shooting in Scarborough Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.

One suspect taken into custody, police say

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Around 3 p.m. police responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area for a reported shooting. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area for a reported shooting.

Officers located three victims who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one suspect has been taken into custody.

