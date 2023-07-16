3 injured in Scarborough shooting
Three people have been injured following a shooting in Scarborough Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.
One suspect taken into custody, police say
Around 3 p.m. officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area for a reported shooting.
Officers located three victims who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one suspect has been taken into custody.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>3pm<br>- 3 victims located and transported to hospital<br>- non-life threatening injuries<br>- ongoing investigation <br>- significant police presence in the area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1653806?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1653806</a><br>^av—@TPSOperations