Taxi driver dead following shooting in Scarborough
Police called to Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. Sunday
A taxi driver is dead following a shooting incident in Scarborough Sunday night, Toronto police said.
Police said they were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. for reports that a taxi had crashed into a fence.
Officers located the driver who was injured and unresponsive.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.
There is no information about suspects.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>Pharmacy Ave & Eglinton Ave E<br>- police o/s<br>- officers advised driver/victim taken to hospital has succumbed to his injuries, and has been pronounced deceased<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> has taken carriage of the investigation<br>- road closures remain in effect<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2048858?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2048858</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations