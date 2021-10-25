Skip to Main Content
Taxi driver dead following shooting in Scarborough

A taxi driver is dead following a shooting incident in Scarborough Sunday night, Toronto police said.

Police called to Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Police said they were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. for reports that a taxi had crashed into a fence. 

Officers located the driver who was injured and unresponsive.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

There is no information about suspects.

