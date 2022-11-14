Toronto police ID man killed in Scarborough on Saturday

A man who died following a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday has been identified as Ding Ping Wang, 31, of Toronto, police say.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call for unknown trouble in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area.



It was reported that a man was in a vehicle that was in a plaza parking lot when an unknown person approached the vehicle and shot him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.