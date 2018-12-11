Man injured after shooting, crash in Scarborough

A man wounded by gunfire was in a vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole in Scarborough on Monday night, Toronto police say.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was taken to hospital by a passerby, police said.

Police received a call about a shooting and a crash on Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue at 11:59 p.m.

About 10 shots were reportedly heard in the area, police said.

Investigators found shell casings nearby.

The man was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed. The driver, a woman believed to be in her mid-20s, remained at the scene and talked to police.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.