Stouffville man charged with second-degree murder in Scarborough shooting

A 22-year-old Stouffville man is facing charges, including second-degree murder, after two men were shot in a Scarborough parking lot late last week.

Police were called for a shooting at 3411 McNicoll Avenue, near Middlefield Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Emergency crews found a male victim in a vehicle suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters at the scene.

The victim's injuries were "very severe," Gotell said, and he was pronounced dead.

Friends and family identified the victim as 25-year-old Charankan Chandrakanthan, who worked at a nearby printing shop.

Police said a second man was shot during the same incident. He was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release issued Monday evening.

According to the release, police arrested the Stouffville man on Sunday. He is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He appeared in court Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto police homicide squad or Crime Stoppers.