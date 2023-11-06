1 person dead, another injured after shooting at Scarborough apartment building

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Scarborough apartment building Monday, Toronto Police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in an apartment building near Kingston Road and Galloway Road around 12:40 p.m., Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters at the scene.

At the building, police found two people who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The other person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Redman said. That person was detained by police but the treatment of their injuries is currently the main priority, she added.

Redman said police don't know if there are more suspects and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.