Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Around 3:43 p.m. emergency services responded to the shooting in the area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say officers found a victim who had no vital signs.

Toronto paramedics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police say schools in the area — Jean Vanier Catholic and Grand Ravine Junior Public School — have been placed under hold and secure.

According to the Toronto District School Board's website, a hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not on or near school property. Activity continues as normal inside, but outer doors to the building are locked and no one can enter or leave.