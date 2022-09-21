Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened in area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, police say

Toronto police found a victim with no vital signs. Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre via an emergency run. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Around 3:43 p.m. emergency services responded to the shooting in the area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say officers found a victim who had no vital signs.

Toronto paramedics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police say schools in the area — Jean Vanier Catholic and Grand Ravine Junior Public School — have been placed under hold and secure.

According to the Toronto District School Board's website, a hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not on or near school property. Activity continues as normal inside, but outer doors to the building are locked and no one can enter or leave.

