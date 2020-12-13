2 males hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries, following shooting in Scarborough

Two males, believed to be in their late teens, were hospitalized following a shooting outside Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough Saturday night, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle, which had crashed into a pole, with two males occupants — both in their late teens, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the teens was shot in his head while the other was shot in his arm.

Toronto Paramedics spokesperson Steve Henderson told CBC Toronto that three people were treated at the scene.

Henderson said one of the victims had serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, while another was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The third individual did not require hospitalization.

Toronto police duty inspector Michael Williams said it appears there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles when a male exited the suspect vehicle and fired several shots at the other vehicle. The suspect reentered his vehicle and drove away.

Williams said the victims fled from a side street onto Markham Road where their vehicle crashed into a pole.

Williams said the suspect vehicle is a light blue Import sedan. Police are are asking anyone with dash cam, door bell cam, external CCTV, or any other information to contact Crime Stoppers.