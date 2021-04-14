Toronto hospitals close clinics, halt appointments due to COVID-19 vaccine shortages

Shortages of COVID-19 vaccines have forced two major Toronto health networks that serve some of the hardest-hit communities in the province to either ramp down or outright cancel appointments for shots.

The Scarborough Health Network (SHN) says it will be closing its Centennial College and Centenary hospital clinics Wednesday.

Dr. Lisa Salaman-Switzman, an emergency physician with SHN, said in a series of tweets the moves will result in the cancellation of about 10,000 appointments over the next several days.

The hospital network says it will re-open its clinics as soon as its receives more vaccine and that it is contacting everyone whose vaccination appointment was cancelled by the closures and will rebook appointments as soon as possible.

The clinics were vaccinating Scarborough residents over the age of 50, Indigenous adults, and health-care workers. Others eligible for the vaccine at the closed locations are chronic home care clients, faith leaders, and people over 18 with high-risk health conditions.

WATCH | Patients, front-line hospital staff battle COVID-19 in a busy Scarborough ICU:

Inside some of Canada's hardest hit hospitals in the 3rd wave of COVID-19 The National 7:34 More patients are fighting for their lives in Ontario ICUs than at any previous point in the pandemic. CBC News goes inside Toronto’s Scarborough Health Network to see the impact. 7:34

Meanwhile, University Health Network (UHN) has halted registration for vaccine appointments for adults aged 18 to 49 years old in three hot spot postal codes: M5V, M6E and M6H.

In a statement, a UHN spokesperson said that about 20,000 people registered for a first shot since April 12.

The list is being "curated" and some of those who signed up may be redirected to mass vaccination clinics, the spokesperson said.

UHN currently has capacity for up to 10,500 shots per day, the spokesperson added, but there are not enough doses available to approach that benchmark.

Due to the supple strain, UHN will also be closing its clinic at the BMO Conference Centre downtown and will throttle down its site at the MaRs Centre to 25 per cent capacity until more doses become available.

As of Monday evening, Ontario had administered just over 73 per cent of the 4,506,495 doses of vaccines it has received from the federal government thus far. Updated figures are expected later this morning.

That means there were nearly 1.2 million doses that had gone unused.