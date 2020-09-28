Scarborough school to temporarily close after COVID-19 outbreak declared

An elementary school in Scarborough will temporarily close for a week after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared by Toronto Public Health.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said on Twitter that there has been an outbreak at Mason Road Junior Public School, near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road.

According to the TDSB, there are four confirmed cases at the school. Of the cases, one is a student and three are staff.

The elementary school will be closed from Monday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Oct. 2.

The TDSB said this information has already been shared with the school community.

This is the second outbreak at a Toronto school since classes started.

An outbreak was declared at Glen Park Public School in North York on Friday, after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said that two grade 5/6 classes will go into isolation for 14 days. A teacher is isolating as well.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases at TDSB schools, the board has created a COVID-19 Advisories webpage.