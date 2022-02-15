Victim identified, boy charged with 1st-degree murder after Scarborough school shooting

Toronto police officials are providing an update on their investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a Scarborough school Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after a shooting at a Scarborough high school where an 18-year-old was killed Monday.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jahiem Robinson.

Police said that the shooting happened around 3:03 p.m. at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

According to the news release, a boy approached Robinson from behind and shot him before chasing after another 18-year-old.

The boy assaulted the second person and pointed the gun at him, police say, but the gun didn't fire. The accused then ran off, investigators said.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Toronto's Jahiem Robinson, 18, was the victim of a fatal shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate on Monday. (Toronto Police Service)

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday evening and charged.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

At a news conference Tuesday before the arrest was announced, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he and interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer are discussing how to reduce the presence of guns in the city.

"Schools are meant to be safe places," Tory said.

"I know people may be scared by this. But I want people to know that I hear them and I see them. It is heartbreaking to me that the lives of young people in our city are being taken through gun violence."