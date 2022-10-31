Shooting at Toronto high school injures 2, leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

A shooting at an east-end Toronto high school left two people wounded Monday afternoon — putting one of them in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The other victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound after someone opened fire at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. police were called to Ellesmere and Markham roads for reports of a person being shot.

Police say the shooter was last seen fleeing the area going westbound. He is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a "COVID mask."

The Toronto District School Board said Woburn Collegiate Institute and neighbouring Woburn Junior Public School were both placed in lockdown.