Shooting at Toronto high school injures 2, leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Shooting happened at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police say
A shooting at an east-end Toronto high school left two people wounded Monday afternoon — putting one of them in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
The other victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound after someone opened fire at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. police were called to Ellesmere and Markham roads for reports of a person being shot.
Police say the shooter was last seen fleeing the area going westbound. He is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a "COVID mask."
The Toronto District School Board said Woburn Collegiate Institute and neighbouring Woburn Junior Public School were both placed in lockdown.
