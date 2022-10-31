Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Breaking

Shooting at Toronto high school injures 2, leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police say

CBC News ·
A closeup of the doors on a Toronto police cruiser.

A shooting at an east-end Toronto high school left two people wounded Monday afternoon — putting one of them in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The other victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound after someone opened fire at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. police were called to Ellesmere and Markham roads for reports of a person being shot.

Police say the shooter was last seen fleeing the area going westbound. He is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a "COVID mask."

The Toronto District School Board said Woburn Collegiate Institute and neighbouring Woburn Junior Public School were both placed in lockdown.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now