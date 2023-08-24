Scarborough RT officially shut down: TTC

The Scarborough RT, also known as Line 3, is officially shutting down, the TTC says.

The closure comes months ahead of schedule and in the wake of a derailment last month.

In a Thursday news release, the transit agency said a "comprehensive review" is still underway after a train on Line 3 derailed south of Ellesmere station on July 24, sending five people to hospital with minor injuries.

"The decision has been made to permanently close the line and begin to implement elements of the replacement plan," the statement reads.

"These measures will improve transit priority and operations, provide frequent, high-capacity bus service and ensure customers can plan their trips online in September."

Both Mayor Olivia Chow and the new TTC chair, Scarborough Coun. Jamaal Myers had suggested in recent weeks the line may be down for good, but the transit agency didn't confirm the decision until now.

WATCH | Here's a look at getting around Scarborough, post RT:

What's the fastest way to get around Scarborough? Duration 3:46 With the Scarborough RT down, CBC Toronto put three modes of transportation to the test to see whether driving, cycling or transit would be the fastest way to get from Kennedy Station to Scarborough Town Centre.

The Scarborough RT had been scheduled to be decommissioned on Nov. 19, 2023. Transit users will use shuttle buses until the Scarborough subway extension is completed.

The TTC says starting this week, workers began the instillation of road markings and signage to establish bus-only lanes in the area of the line, with new shuttle routing to be implemented this weekend.

"It is essential to provide safe, reliable transit along this route, and that's what the City and TTC staff are doing," said Chow in a statement.

"The people of Scarborough deserve better. They need reliable and convenient transit while we wait for the Scarborough subway to open. The sooner we can have transit priority and a dedicated busway in place, the better it will be for the tens of thousands of people who normally rely on Line 3."

At a demonstration about Line 3 Wednesday, demonstrator Kevin Rupasinghe said making priority bus lanes and converting RT tracks into a busway need to be priorities for the city.

"There's 35,000 people a day who depend on the RT. They cannot be left behind on shuttle buses and mixed traffic. The last thing we need to see is more people starting to drive because the transit service here isn't working, so we need to invest in it. This needs to be a priority yesterday," he said.