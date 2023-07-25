5 sent to hospital after Scarborough RT train after car derails, officials say

Forty-four people were evacuated from a Scarborough RT train after its rear car separated and derailed on Monday evening, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

Five people were sent to hospital but none suffered critical injuries, according to Toronto Fire Services.

The TTC said the derailment happened at about 6:45 p.m.

In a statement on Monday night, TTC CEO Rick Leary said the trailing car of a southbound train at Ellesmere Station became uncoupled from the front cars and derailed. The cause of the derailment is not known, he said.

"I want to apologize to all those impacted by this incident and to assure our customers that safety is always paramount to all we do," Leary said.

Leary added he has ordered "an immediate review... using outside help and expertise as necessary."

Ellesmere station is closed for now. Buses will replace Line 3 until the TTC is confident that it is safe to resume safe service, he added.

"I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it's the right thing to do."

The TTC's website says Line 3 is a 6.4-kilometre intermediate-capacity rapid transit line with six stations that

opened in 1985. Its trains have been in service 10 years past their design life, according to the website.

The line is scheduled for decommission in November and is set to be replaced by buses until the Scarborough Subway Extension is opened by the Ontario government in 2030.

