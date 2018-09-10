Skip to Main Content
2 people face 22 charges in connection with fatal Scarborough house fire

2 people face 22 charges in connection with fatal Scarborough house fire

Police have arrested and charged two people in connection to a Scarborough rooming house fire that killed an 18-year-old international student.

International student Helen Guo, 18, died in the fire on May 30

CBC News ·
Two people have been charged in connection with a house fire in May that killed one woman. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a Scarborough rooming house fire that killed an 18-year-old international student.

Police are alleging that a man and a woman were "negligent in providing proper fire protection and safety at a home that they own and operate as a rental property," a news release sent out on Monday reads.

The accused, who turned themselves in to police on Friday, are facing 22 charges, including nine counts each of arson by negligence and one count each of criminal negligence causing death.

On May 30, calls came into emergency crews at around 2:30 a.m. about a fire at a house on Haida Court near Ellesmere Road and Military Trail.

Helen Guo was an undergraduate international student from China studying at the University of Toronto Scarborough campus. (Facebook)

Helen Guo, an international student from China who was studying at  University of Toronto Scarborough, was killed.

Three other occupants, who are also U of T students, managed to escape, one by jumping out of a second-storey window. Police say a 20-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshal, are conducting an ongoing investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us