A total of 112 residents and 60 staff members are infected with COVID-19 at a Scarborough long-term care home, says the company that owns and operates the facility.

Sienna Senior Living reported the numbers at Rockcliffe Care Community, 3015 Lawrence Avenue E., west of McCowan Road, on Friday at 9:25 a.m.

The company says the current outbreak at the home began on Nov. 2. The home has 204 beds.

"Sienna's top priority is the health and safety of residents and team members — today more than ever," the company says in a message on its COVID-19 updates page.

"We are proud of the dedication and extraordinary work going on 24/7 in our residences, and have confidence in our processes and collective expertise to manage through this situation and play our role in helping to flatten the curve."

The home is located across the street from Scarborough General Hospital.

"Rockcliffe opened its doors in 1972 and, because of the cultural diversity of the 204 residents, is often referred to as Sienna's very own 'United Nations,'" its website says.

How long-term care homes are battling the second wave of COVID-19 2:35 Long-term care homes are battling this second wave of COVID-19 — which is proving difficult. Ninety-three long-term care homes across Ontario are reporting outbreaks with hundreds of residents infected with the virus. Ali Chiasson has more. 2:35

Earlier this week, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, had warned that the city must take more steps to prevent people, including those in long-term care home, from getting sick and dying due to COVID-19.

"If action is not taken we can expect to see even more cases of COVID-19, which means more illness and more death. These infections could easily spread further through the health care system, to the long-term care system, to schools and to workplaces," De Villa said on Tuesday.