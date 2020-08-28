2 injured, 3 teens arrested after shooting outside Scarborough restaurant

Two people were seriously injured and three teens are in custody after a shooting outside a restaurant in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Officers were initially called to the scene near Danforth Road and Savarin Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

They found one victim nearby the restaurant, while a second was found at a different location a short time after. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The victims are 17 and 20 years old, police said early Friday. No further information about the two injured people was available.

Police said that the shooters fired into the restaurant, where patrons were gathered. Bullet holes could be seen in the windows.

Officers arrived in time to begin a pursuit of an SUV that had tried to flee the scene, police said. The SUV later crashed into a median on the eastbound Highway 401 near Markham Road.

Three 16 year olds were arrested and a handgun and shotgun were recovered from the vehicle, police said.